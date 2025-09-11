Eyewitnesses recount horror as Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university event

Eyewitnesses have given accounts of the horror which unfolded at the Utah Valley University campus after right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking on stage.

They report seeing the 31-year-old being shot "in a very vital spot" with gunshot that sounded like a “high calibre” weapon.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and the face of right-wing campus activism, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday (10 September) — an attack that officials have labeled a “political assassination.”