Facebook "knows" it is leading young users on Instagram to content on anorexia, according to a whistleblower from the company. Frances Haugen, who testified in Congress on Tuesday, told representatives that Facebook has carried out a "proactive incident response" on whether users can be led to material on anorexia. "They have literally recreated that experiment themselves and confirmed that yes, this happens to people. So Facebook knows that they are leading young users to anorexia content." The Senate hearing comes after The Washington Post published information from internal documents about the impact of Instagram on young users last month.