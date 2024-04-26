Police raid largest fake two-euro coin manufacturer after 6-year-long investigation

Agents of the National Police, in a joint operation with the Mossos d’Esquadra and EUROPOL, have dismantled the largest workshop for the manufacture of counterfeit 2-euro coins in Spain.

The joint operation with Mossos d’Esquadra and Europol, launched in 2018, has been described as the most important in Europe in the last decade.

It faced extreme difficulty as the coins were not easily traceable and workshops used to manufacture them were very mobile.

Almost 100,000 counterfeit coins were introduced in the Spanish market and nearly 400,000 in the rest of Europe, all of them with a face value of two euros of high quality.

The group allegedly responsible is believed to be from China.

Ten people have been arrested.