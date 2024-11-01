Kamala Harris is only the second woman on a major party's presidential ticket, following Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But women have been trying to break this barrier for over a century.

In 1872, Victoria Woodhull ran for president without the right to vote, and Belva Lockwood followed in the 1880s. By 1964, Margaret Chase Smith sought a major party nomination, and Shirley Chisholm became the first Black candidate to do so in 1972.

In 2016, Clinton nearly became the first female president. Now, with Harris in the race, America might make history on November 5th.