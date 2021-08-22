Fights have broken out after frustrations boiled over in Haiti.

Following last weeks devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, tensions over the slow pace of aid efforts began to grow.

Crowds began fighting and stealing food from an aid distribution truck outside a police station in the port city of Les Cayes.

“We are suffering, we can’t find food to eat. When the truck arrives with the food the police don’t want to distribute it,” one man said.

The deadly quake killed more than 2,100 people and left more than 12,268 injured.

Thousands of homes were destroyed and damaged leaving close to 30,000 families homeless, official estimates suggest.