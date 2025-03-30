A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a four-year-old girl and two adults died in a fire at a historic former station house in Rushton, Northamptonshire, on Friday night (March 28).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the arrest during an update Sunday (March 30) after the girl, a 30-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old man died at the property.

The 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on Saturday and remains in police custody.

“It will take time to fully establish what has happened on behalf of the families involved,” Chief Inspector Paul Cash stated, urging respect for the families’ privacy.

The victims' families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.