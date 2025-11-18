Moment huge deadly fireworks explosion rips through homes

A deadly fireworks explosion rocked São Paulo in Brazil on Thursday (13 November), newly-released CCTV shows.

The blast ripped through homes after a warehouse storing fireworks blew up in the Tatuape district of the city, killing one person. Ten people were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage shows the moment of the explosion next to Salim Farah Maluf Avenue, before lit fireworks shower the road.

The explosion shattered windows and damaged parked cars, leaving debris strewn across the street.