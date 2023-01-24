Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida.

As he made his speech on Monday, the governor was speaking from a rather contradictory podium, which read “Florida, the education state”.

“This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” Mr DeSantis said.

“Now who would say that an important part of Black History is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids.”

