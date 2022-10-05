Teens steal Maserati, evade police, crash at 123 mph

Helicopter footage captures a group of teenagers stealing a Maserati from a driveway before crashing it at high speed in Florida.

According to a police release, the driver, Keondrick Lang, reached speeds of 123mph just 5 seconds before the crash occurred.

Police have since confirmed a firearm, a black ski mask and a glove were recovered at the scene of the crash and in the possession of the suspects, all described as juveniles.

The report states that Lang lost control of the vehicle at over 80mph, driving over a curb, hitting a sign and flipping it.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here