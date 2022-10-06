Ron DeSantis defends Florida evacuation orders after Hurricane Ian hit Lee Country

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has defended Lee County officials after questions arose about whether they gave enough notice to residents who should have evacuated before Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday, 28 September.

The storm slammed into the county last week, decimating coastal towns and killing dozens.

County officials were “following the data” according to Mr DeSantis.

“Where was your industry stationed when the storm hit? Were you guys in Lee County? No, you were in Tampa. So they were following the weather track,” Mr DeSantis told CNN.

