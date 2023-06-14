Watch: Police officer takes off from traffic stop after being caught speeding

An Orlando police officer has been relieved of duty after getting into an altercation last week with a sheriff’s deputy and fleeing a traffic stop.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Shaouni was travelling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone in a marked Orlando Police Department patrol SUV on 6 June.

Bodycam video shows Mr Shaouni initially refusing to stop for the deputy, who then blocks his vehicle.

“I’m going into work my man, why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?” he asks.

“Because you were going 80 in a 45,” the deputy responds.

Mr Shaouni then drives away from the stop as he’s asked for his driver’s license.

He was later arrested on charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with active sirens and resisting an officer.