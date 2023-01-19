Crowds gather outside Iraq football stadium after fatal stampede

A crowd continued to gather outside a stadium in Iraq after a fatal crush that killed at least four people on Thursday, 19 January.

Dozens were injured as spectators headed to the Basra International Stadium to watch Iraq vs Oman in the Arabian Gulf Cup final, the first international football tournament held in the country in 40 years.

In a statement, Iraq’s interior ministry urged fans who did not have tickets to leave the area.

A medical source told the Iraqi National Agency (INA) that some of those injured were a critical condition.

