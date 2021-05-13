A 16-year-old boy has been mourned by Palestinians after he was killed by Israeli forces. The body of Rashid Abu Ara, who was shot in northern West Bank, was wrapped in the Palestinian flag and carried by mourners, with crowds chanting slogans condemning crimes committed by Israelis against Palestinian people. Violence broke out last week after worshippers gathered at the al-Aqsa mosque, a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, were met with a heavy police presence. Over 50 people have since lost their lives.