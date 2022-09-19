Royal Navy sailors pull Queen's coffin on gun carriage following funeral service

Sailors from the Royal Navy pulled Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on a gun carriage after her state funeral at Westminster Abbey ended on Monday, 19 September.

Following the ceremony, Her Majesty’s coffin was taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner.

The route was lined with police officers and military personnel, with gun salutes firing and the Elizabeth Tower - also known as Big Ben - tolling at one-minute intervals as the procession moved through the streets of London.

