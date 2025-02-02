Oxygen tank explodes inside garbage truck as bin collector narrowly avoids disaster

This is the harrowing moment an Oxygen tank explodes inside a garbage truck as a bin collector makes a narrow escape.

The worker had a very close call when the oxygen tank, which was illegally placed in a garbage can, exploded in Whitehall, Ohio.

The City of Whitehall shared footage of the incident, which happened on 29 January.

A City of Whitehall spokesman urged anyone with information about what happened to contact the Whitehall Police Department at 614-237-6333.

He added: “Know the dangers. Hazardous and explosive materials can be found in everyday items, so be aware of proper handling and storage.”