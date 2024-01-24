Greenpeace activists unfurl banner at Madrid museum to demand Gaza ceasefire

Greenpeace activists unfurled an illustration by US artist Obey on the outside of Madrid’s Reina Sofia art museum on Wednesday 24 January, to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Police, ambulances and fire service were called to the scene as the activists made their ascent, climbing on the elevator shaft on the outside of the building.

The banner shows a Palestinian child covered in blood with the captions “can you hear us?” and “ceasefire now”.

It is based on the image taken by Gazan photojournalist Belal Khaled.

The original photo was taken in Gaza on 8 November 2023, according to the Greenpeace website.