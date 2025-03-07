Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died one week apart from unrelated natural causes, a medical examiner has revealed.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26. Police initially deemed the deaths "suspicious" as no evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning was found.

Chief medical examiner, Heather Jerrell, confirmed at a press conference on Friday (March 7) that the couple died of natural causes - likely with Arakawa passing first.

Jerrell noted it was "quite possible" Hackman was unaware of his wife’s death due to his advanced Alzheimer's disease.

Hackman’s death was linked to heart disease, with Alzheimer’s contributing.

Arakawa’s death was attributed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease often spread by rodents.