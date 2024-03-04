Watch moment George Galloway sworn in as new Rochdale MP in Parliament

George Galloway has been sworn in as the new Rochdale MP in the House of Commons.

The Workers Party of Britain leader took an oath of allegiance before signing the Test Roll in parliament on Monday (4 March).

Mr Galloway was escorted by the Alba Party’s Neale Hanvey and the Father of the House Peter Bottomley.

Mr Galloway was announced as the winner of the Rochdale by-election in the early hours of Friday (1 March), with the Workers Party of Britain leader receiving just under 40 percent of the vote.