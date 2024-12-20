Independent TV
Showing now | News
NaN:NaN:NaN
Watch live: Scenes at Christmas market in German town following attack
Watch live as paramedics and police swarm the scene after a car was driven into a crowd at a Christmas market in Eastern Germany on Friday, December 20th 2024.
Officials have revealed that at least one person has been killed and more than 50 have been injured. Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff has commented on the attack saying, "This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas". Reports have said the car drove 400m into the crowd heading towards Town Hall.
Shortly after the incident, the driver of the vehicle was arrested however the attacker’s identity has not been released. The market has been evacuated and shut down as an extensive police investigation is now underway.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
01:53
Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:45
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
07:54
The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
07:27
Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
01:53
Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas
01:45
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks
01:27
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:27
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring
01:11
Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka
00:59
Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup
01:32
Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:46
Soap star says shock exit after 13 years left her hurt and shaking
00:49
Simon Cowell and rarely-seen son Eric enjoy father and son time
00:36
First look at BBC Strictly 20th anniversary as famous faces reunite
01:17