Watch live: Scenes at Christmas market in German town following attack

Watch live as paramedics and police swarm the scene after a car was driven into a crowd at a Christmas market in Eastern Germany on Friday, December 20th 2024.

Officials have revealed that at least one person has been killed and more than 50 have been injured. Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff has commented on the attack saying, "This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas". Reports have said the car drove 400m into the crowd heading towards Town Hall.

Shortly after the incident, the driver of the vehicle was arrested however the attacker’s identity has not been released. The market has been evacuated and shut down as an extensive police investigation is now underway.