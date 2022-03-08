Giant snake abandoned amongst mountain of rubbish by ‘nightmare’ tenant

A landlord discovered a “gigantic” boa constrictor amongst mountains of rubbish left by “nightmare” tenants who had moved out of his property in Cumbria.

Phil Tewkesley has been battling for months to evict the occupants and claims they used the Covid-19 pandemic as an ‘excuse’ to refuse him access to inspect the property.

Once they finally left - after not paying rent for the final six months - Tewkesley was horrified to discover the property swamped in a litter.

Amongst the rubbish, four snakes - two dead and two alive - were left, along with scorpions and tarantula.

