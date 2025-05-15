Three golden monkeys arrive by special convoy to new home at Belgian zoo

Three golden monkeys from China arrived by special convoy to their new home at Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium on Wednesday (14 May).

Native to the Qinling Mountains in north-west China, the critically endangered species are known for its golden fur and upturned nose.

The transfer is part of a 10-year conservation partnership between the China Wildlife Conservation Association and Pairi Daiza.

Fewer than 4,000 golden monkeys are thought to remain in the wild, mostly in remote, protected areas.