UK government not seeking to veto Holyrood ‘whenever it chooses’, Alister Jack says

The UK government is not seeking to veto Scottish Parliament legislation “whenever it chooses” by moving against controversial reforms of the gender recognition process passed by Holyrood, Alister Jack has said.

“We should be clear that this is absolutely not about the United Kingdom government being able to veto Scottish Parliament legislation whenever it chooses, as some have implied,” the secretary of state for Scotland told the House of Commons.

“The power can only be exercised on specific grounds.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.