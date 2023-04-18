Woman crushed by two stampeding horses as they veer off course during Grand National

A Grand National racegoer was left injured after she was hit by two stampeding racehorses which veered off course on Saturday, 15 April.

Recite A Prayer and Galvin careered off the track and ploughed into the woman on the first corner at Aintree Racecourse after their jockeys fell from the saddle further up the course.

The Jockey Club said Recite a Prayer was assessed on course and walked onto the horse ambulance for further assessment in the stables.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were called following reports of a woman being hit by a horse and taken to hospital with lower leg injuries.

