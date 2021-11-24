A great white shark turned the ocean red as it violently attacked a seal near a beach, a video has shown.

An onlooker on a boat captured the attack turning the Cape Cod coast turning blood red as the predatory violence broke out.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC), a shark conservation nonprofit shared the moment the shark’s dorsal fin briefly appears above the surface of the water before thrashing ensued.

As the near-coastal battle persists, the splashing water appears to turn blood red.

After sailing nearer to the scene, the battle ceases and both animals disappear from sight.

Sign up for our newsletters.