Clashes in Athens as striking Greeks protest over deadly train crash

Clashes broke out in Athens on Thursday (16 March) during a general strike called across Greece in response to last month’s rail disaster.

At least 57 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a head-on collision between two trains on 28 February.

Rolling walkouts and protests have taken place across Greece in the weeks since, with petrol bombs launched at a police cordon near parliament on Thursday.

Riot police responded with tear gas and stun grenades during the brief flare-up of violence that disrupted largely peaceful demonstrations.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

