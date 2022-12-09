Moment oblivious Greek MP strips off during video meeting

A Greek politician was caught stripping on camera during a parliamentary committee as his fellow MP held a video conference.

Kleon Grigoriadis was oblivious to the camera as he took off his jacket and shirt behind his colleague Maria Apatzidi, who tried to warn him.

However, he continued to undress and Ms Apatzidi put her hand over the camera when she released he was topless.

“When you work all day, you change clothes in the office. Because, yes, some MPs work instead of stealing public money,” Mr Grigoriadis said after the incident.

