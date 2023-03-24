Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash

Terry Sanderson’s daughter accused Gwyneth Paltrow of “ignoring” him in Utah’s mountain ski crash.

In court on Friday (24 March), Mr Sanderson’s attorneys showed his daughter the picture of a park employee who took him to be evaluated in the immediate aftermath of the ski crash.

“I recognize this woman’s smile and I do remember he had an awful day but this woman came to his rescue,” Shae testified. “She was his angel and took care of him finally, after a long time of being ignored in the mountain.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.