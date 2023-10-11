National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told press at the White House that he expects the number of Americans known to be held by Hamas to rise.

“I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that these numbers will keep increasing,” he said.

The White House confirmed that at least 22 Americans were killed in the attack.

At time of publication, the death toll for Hamas has risen from 1,055 to 1,100, according to Gaza’s health ministry. A total of 5,339 Gazans have been injured.Meanwhile, 1,200 Israelis have died since Hamas launched its attack and more than 2,700 have been injured, according to the country’s military.