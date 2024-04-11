Hand sanitiser recalled in US over fears it could cause blindness

A hand sanitiser brand has been recalled in the US due to an ingredient that can cause blindness and comas.

Around 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80 per cent and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel hand sanitizer gel have been removed from shelves as they contained methanol.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ingestion of methanol may cause a wide range of adverse health effects including "decreased level of consciousness including coma", seizure, and partial to total loss of vision.

The Food and Drug Administration has advised customers to stop using the products and throw them away.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. has notified all customers who bought these products by email and offered a discount coupon for their next purchase.