Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in second sex crimes trial

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of the rape and sexual assault of one of four accusers he was charged with abusing.

Following a month-long trial and nine days of deliberations, Los Angeles jurors found Weinstein guilty on three counts involving an Italian actor and model known at the trial as Jane Doe 1.

The verdict comes as the disgraced film producer is two years into a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York that is under appeal.

