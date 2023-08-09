Hawaii wildfires: Maui and Big Island evacuated as Hurricane Dora winds fuel blazes

Wildfires have been raging in Hawaii, forcing evacuations and causing power outages in several communities on Tuesday, 8 August.

Blazes were fanned by strong winds, prompting firefighters to struggle to reach some areas that were cut off by downed trees and power lines.

Multiple fires were concentrated in two areas: the popular tourist destination of West Maui and an inland, mountainous region.

This drone footage, from Tuesday, shows fires burning in North Kihei.

An emergency proclamation has been issued and the Hawaii National Guard have been activated.