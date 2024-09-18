Two children are among the 12 killed after electronic pagers belonging to Hezbollah simultaneously exploded in Lebanon and Syria.

Lebanese caretaker health minister Firas Abiad confirmed thousands of people have also been injured in the explosions on Tuesday (17 September).

In a press conference today (18 September), Mr Abiad said: “The number of martyrs as of today is 12 martyrs including two children - an eight-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy - in addition to several health care workers who were also among the martyrs who have fallen.

Mr Abiad said the number of people injured has also risen, with around 2,800 thought to have been hurt.