Two dozen ‘immaculately preserved’ ancient bronze statues unearthed in Tuscany

More than two dozen immaculately preserved bronze statues of Greco-Roman deities, which date back to around the first 1st century AD, have been discovered nestled between the ruins of an ancient bathhouse in Tuscany.

“From the bottle of the pool at the lowest point of its monumental construction, 24 masterpieces of bronze statues between the second and first centuries BC have re-emerged,” the lead archaeologist of the project said.

The discoveries are estimated to be 2,300 years old and could “rewrite history”.

