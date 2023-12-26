Rishi Sunak shares bizarre Home Alone-inspired video at No 10 featuring Larry the cat

Rishi Sunak shared a Home Alone-inspired video message filmed in No 10 for Christmas Day.

In the short clip, the prime minister asks “am I the only one here?” in an empty office before parking his work and having some festive fun.

He is seen bowling a ball against stacked cans of Coca-Cola, trimming the Christmas tree and pouring syrup on spaghetti while watching Elf.

Larry the cat also makes an appearance.

“Merry Christmas from Downing Street,” Mr Sunak wrote, sharing the video on social media website X.