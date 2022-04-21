Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne garden

Dramatic footage taken from inside a hot air balloon captures the moments leading to its crash landing on an apartment rooftop in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

Video filmed by passenger Jayde Magookin shows people crouching in the basket as the balloon hits roofs and trees before crashing through branches to the ground.

It was the balloons maiden ride over the city.

Emergency services attended Elwood property, but no one was reported to be injured in the incident.

