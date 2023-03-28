Humza Yousaf’s mother has joked about how she’ll make sure her son still listens to her now he is the SNP leader.

When asked by STV if she reckons Yousaf will still have time for her, she said: “Oh, well, he better.”

“I’m still his mum, you know. I’ll clip him around the ear when he doesn’t,” she added, letting out a chuckle.

Yousaf defeated rivals Kate Forbes and Ash Regan in a tense leadership contest.

