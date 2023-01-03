Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders, arrived in court on Tuesday, 3 January, ahead of an extradition hearing.

Footage shows the 28-year-old criminology PhD student being escorted into the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania by law enforcement.

Jason LaBar, Mr Kohberger's public defender, has said that his client will agree to return to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges over the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November.

