Stranded locals rescued by zipline as torrential floods hit India

Heavy rains triggered landslides, flash floods and inundation in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, killing at least nine people in the past two days, officials said on Monday 10 July.

Rains in the state have blocked 828 roads and three national highways. Rain-triggered landslides and flash floods damaged houses, structures and washed away shops and vehicles in some areas

Videos shared on social media showed the destructive force of the flooding, with a number of residents stranded in a small building being sent across a zipline to safety.