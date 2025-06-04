India-Pakistan violence casts dark shadow over Kashmir pilgrimage

Kheer Bhawani mela, a historic event attended by thousands of people every year in Kashmir, is a different sight in 2025.

This year, the Hindu fair celebrated in Tulmullah, in the Ganderbal region, was overshadowed by security concerns after a terror attack on Hindu tourists killed 26 people and a brief but fierce military clash between India and Pakistan.

Attendance this year was lower due to the tensions across the region, which lies between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both.

For residents, this fair represents not just the faith of one single community but also different religions in the region co-existing. Kashmiri Pandits, who were displaced in 1990, attend every year.

Muslim residents, once neighbours of the Pandits, hosted pilgrims who came from different parts of the region and other Indian states.