A controlled explosion knocked down the towers of Iowa’s old Interstate 74 bridge on Sunday 27 August.

The first half of the structure - first opened in 1935 - was demolished back in June, as thousands of spectators witnessed the arches crash down into the water.

Sunday saw the remaining suspension cables and towers brought down, leaving just the new bridge, which opened in 2020, standing.

The new I-74 bridge, officially known as the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge, runs across the Mississippi River and connects Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.