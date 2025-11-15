Teenager who fatally hit pensioner filmed himself speeding one-handed at 80mph

Video showing a teenager filming himself driving one-handed at 80mph in a 30mph zone has been released by police after he was jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Lewis Meadows, 19, of Cliff Road, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing on 9 September. He was sentenced to four years in prison and disqualified from driving for seven years.

Mary Kinsey, 74, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, died after a collision on Church Road in the town in November 2024.

Meadows was not using his phone during the collision. Police recovered videos from his device from as far back as 2023 showing a person sitting in the driver’s seat of numerous vehicles, recording themselves driving at high speeds and attempting dangerous manoeuvres. The person wore clothing matching Meadows', while vehicles matched those that Meadows had access to.