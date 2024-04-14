Circle of knowledge on Middle East conflict has to be very tight, says Tory minister

Tory minister Victoria Atkins has said the “circle of knowledge” on the conflict in the Middle East has to be “very, very tight”, as G7 leaders hold urgent talks after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

Rishi Sunak is expected to join US President Joe Biden on the call on Sunday (14 April) amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.

Ms Atkins was asked whether the Cabinet was consulted before RAF planes were deployed to protect Israel against the Iran attack when she appeared on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme today.

She replied: “Of course, there are relevant Cabinet ministers in that (Cobra) meeting.”