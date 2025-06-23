Watch: Putin condemns Trump for ‘aggression’ of Iran strikes

Vladimir Putin says there was “no justification” for the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, labelling the attacks on Saturday (21 June) as “unprovoked aggression”.

Speaking to Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow on Monday (23 June), the Russian president said that the Kremlin is “making efforts to assist the Iranian people”.

He added: “This absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis whatsoever and no justification whatsoever”, to which Araqchi replied by thanking Putin and telling Russia they were on the “right side of history”.

Donald Trump said the attacks took a nuclear weapon “right out of Iran’s hands” and has warned Tehran against retaliation.