JD Vance says ‘dumb presidents’ to blame for past Middle Eastern wars

US Vice President JD Vance blamed “dumb former presidents” for ongoing Middle East conflicts, contrasting them with Donald Trump's approach to Iran.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday (22 June), following the US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, Vance said: “I certainly empathise with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East.”

He added: "Back then, we had dumb presidents and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America’s national security objectives.”

Trump's attack on Iran's nuclear sites has provoked Tehran to warn of retaliation.