US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday (22 June) raised “deep concerns” of an imminent international conflict, according to The Independent international correspondent, Bel Trew.

Iran launched missile strikes on a US base in Qatar on Monday in retaliation on Monday evening, with Iran’s Tasnim news agency confirming the operation.

There are also growing fears Iran may target the Strait of Hormuz, Trew explained.

“If they do that, because the shipping lane goes through Iranian territorial waters, it could impact global oil prices and the global economy,” she says.