Irish prime minister says it will be a ‘privilege’ to welcome Joe Biden ‘home’

Leo Varadkar says it will be a "privilege" to welcome Joe Biden "home" to Ireland on his upcoming visit.

Biden will travel to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland next week, the White House has announced.

Varadkar said Biden has "confidence" in Ireland's future, and spoke of the ties between the countries.

"He's frequently spoken about his ancestors that left County Louth and County Mayo for the US in search of a better life ... there will be something particularly special in welcoming him home as president of the US."

