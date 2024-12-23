Independent TV
New ‘iron man’ suit allows paralysed patients to walk and climb stairs
South Korean researchers have created an "Iron Man" lightweight wearable robot that allows paraplegic users to walk and climb staircases.
Kim Seung-hwan, who is himself a paraplegic and part of the Exoskeleton Laboratory team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) team, demonstrated the prototype which helped him walk at a speed of 3.2 kph (2 mph) and step sideways to slide into a bench.
The team say their goal is to create a robot that seamlessly integrates into the daily lives of individuals with disabilities.
The powered exoskeleton, named WalkON Suit F1, weighs 50 kg (110 lb) and is powered by 12 electronic motors that simulate the movements of human joints while walking.
