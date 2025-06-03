An Israeli government spokesperson accused Channel 4 News presenter Krishan Guru-Murthy of "advocating for Hamas" in a tense interview.

David Mencer appeared on Tuesday's (3 June) programme after health officials said at least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured after Israeli troops opened fire near an aid centre in Rafah.

Israel’s military said its forces had opened fire on a group viewed as a threat for leaving a designated access route, and denied targeting civilians.

When challenged by the broadcaster after saying that video showed Hamas firing on their own people, Mr Mencer said: "Sometimes Krishnan, you actually advocate for Hamas and I must say it's bizarre."