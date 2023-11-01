Brit trapped in Gaza describes ‘desperate’ scenes at Rafah crossing

A British citizen in Gaza has described the desperate scenes at the Egyptian border that has opened for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Mohamed Ghalayni, a British-Palestinian scientist based in Manchester who was in Gaza visiting family when the war started, told The Independent he used precious fuel supplies to travel to the border to see if he or any of his family were on a list of permitted evacuees.

A communications blackout meant trapped foreign nationals don’t know if their names are on the list.

“It is imperative on the UK and the US to actually stop this madness,” Mr Ghalayni said.