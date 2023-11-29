A young girl held hostage by Hamas for 50 days is only speaking in whisper following her terrifying ordeal, her father has said.

Irish-Israeli citizen Emily Hand was kidnapped when Hamas invaded Israel on 7 October.

Her father Tom Hand has now pledged to do “whatever it takes” to help his nine-year-old daughter recover, as he revealed how she spent her ninth birthday running from missile strikes in Gaza.

In an interview with CNN, Mr Hand said it was “shocking and distressing” when he realised his daughter could only talk in whisper.